IGP Queries Enugu CP Over Illegal Detention Of Traditional Ruler

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has queried the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Kanayo Uzuegbu, regarding the unlawful detention of Igwe Herbert Ukuta, the traditional ruler of Igga Kingdom in Uzo-Uwani Council Area, for more than a month without trial.

Naija News gathered that the monarch was called to the police headquarters on May 4, 2024, following a clash between policemen purportedly on illegal duty, land grabbers, and gunmen at the community’s farm settlement.

The clash, which occurred on May 3, resulted in the deaths of two policemen, a local security agent, and one other individual.

In response to the killings, the police and Nigerian Army mobilized and carried out a reprisal, burning no fewer than 23 residential buildings, more than 30 motorcycles, and around 15 vehicles, with security personnel allegedly looting belongings worth millions of naira.

The traditional ruler was subsequently detained after honoring the invitation, allegedly on the order of the state governor, Peter Mbah.

The traditional ruler has been in Police custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Enugu since May 4.

Reacting to the development, Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has queried the Commissioner of Police over the monarch’s continued detention.

A letter of query dated May 30, 2024 with Ref No: CB:7000/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.720/190 and signed Principal Staff Officer II to Inspector General of Police, ACP Idris Abdullahi Abubakar.

The letter, titled “RE: A Petition Against A Gross Abuse Of Police Powers By The Commissioner Of Police, Enugu…,” was specifically addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command.

The letter partly read: “Attached herewith is copy of letter dated 22nd May 2024 received from the House of Laws on the above underlined subject.

“I respectfully convey the directive of the Inspector- General of Police that you furnish comment (on the illegal detention of Igwe Herbert Ukuta for more than one month without trial).

“Accept the assurances of the esteemed regards of the Inspector-General of Police, please.”

Despite Governor Mbah’s directive to release the monarch over a week ago, the police have refused to do so, a family member told SaharaReporters.