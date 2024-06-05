I Have Never Changed My Son’s Surname – Linda Ikeji

Nigerian media personality, Linda Ikeji has denied reports claiming that she changed the surname of her six-year-old son, Jayce.

Naija News understands that the blogger shared a picture of her son and his cousin Ryan, in which she referred to her son with her last name.

Following her post, some netizens claimed that she changed her son’s surname from her baby daddy’s, Sholaye Jeremi’s, to hers.

However, Ikeji has explained that she never changed her son’s last name.

According to her, Jayce surname has always been ‘Ikeji’, emphasising that it will be left for him to change it when he comes of age.

Speaking via her Instagram page she wrote, “Just to be clear. I’ve never ever had to change my son’s surname.

“He’s been an Ikeji right from when he was born! Where do I have the time or patience to be changing names?

“Changing it and keeping his surname (Ikeji) will be up to him when he ages. Food for my junior colleagues”.

‘You’re A Thief’ – Sarah Martins Calls Out Yul Edochie For ‘Stealing’, Shares Proof

Meanwhile, controversial Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins, has called out her colleague, Yul Edochie, for alleged stealing.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in a post via her Instagram story, shared a screenshot of the notification she received of the actor collecting ad earnings from her video on Facebook.

Reacting, Sarah described Yul as ‘a better thief’, wondering if he was that broke.

The thespian also encouraged Yul Edochie to open his mouth and beg Nigerians for money so he would not die of hunger.

She wrote, “This guy na better thief, na so the owuite hold you?? Open your mouth beg oo, make Nigeria gather contribute money for you, make hunger for no kee you.”