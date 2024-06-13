Being Rich Is Not The Birthright Of Men Alone – Linda Ikeji

Popular media personality, Linda Ikeji has advised young ladies to rely on their own financial strength instead of a man’s.

She urged them to aim for financial success in their career, noting that being rich isn’t the “birthright” of men alone.

Speaking via her Instagram page, Ikeji stated that she would rather strive for financial freedom than depend on a man.

She encouraged women to be fearless and determined while pursuing their dreams.

According to her, “Dear young lady, I hear you! If that’s how you see life and want to live life, it’s your choice! To each his own. As for me, I’d rather be as rich as those men who must pay me for being beautiful. Being rich is not the birthright of men alone. I’d rather be their contemporary than waiting for their handouts.

“I know many believe it’s a man’s world; maybe it is, but with fearlessness, strength, determination, and grace, women can dominate and thrive in it. So, instead of waiting for men’s charity, I’d rather start early to fight for my dreams, build my business(es), break boundaries, and if God allows, shatter tables.”