‘Defame And Reap Hardwork Of Police’ – Seyi Law Backs Toyin Abraham

Nigerian standup comedian, Oluwaseyitan Aletile, popularly known as Seyi Law, has commended Nollywood Actress, Toyin Abraham, for taking action against an X user who allegedly defamed her.

Nigeria’s social media space, particularly X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, was trending Toyin Abraham.

Toyin was accused by an X user of arresting his mother using the police. The Nollywood diva, however, denied that she arrested his mother.

The allegation and defence between the Nollywood actress and the X user attracted the reaction of Seyi Law.

While some X users condemned Toyin’s alleged act that she denied, Seyi Law said it was wrong to criticise the movie actress for addressing through the police an allegation made against her.

Seyi argued that notable celebrities, like Linda Ikeji and Emeka Okonkwo, popularly called E-Money, had also written petitions against bullies but were not accused of oppressing others.

“I remember that Linda Ikeji once wrote a petition against Wizkid for cyberbullying and all, but today, she amplifies and coordinates bullying against others. E-money arrested someone recently, and it was celebrated, but Toyin taking action is now oppression. Una well done o,” Seyi Law wrote.



Seyi said like Toyin, he would not hesitate to arrest any X user who defames him. “If you like curse me, and everything. Na your problem. Defame and reap the hardwork of Nigeria Police,” he wrote on his X handle.