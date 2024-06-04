Strike: NLC Gives Update On Reducing Negotiated Minimum Wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared that it remains flexible in its ongoing negotiations with the Federal Government over the national minimum wage, asserting that it is not rigidly fixated on any particular figure.

This comes amid the nationwide strike initiated by Organised Labour on Monday over demands for a revised minimum wage and adjustments to the electricity tariffs for Band A customers.

In a recent development, following intense negotiations, the Federal Government announced late Monday an agreement in principle for a new minimum wage set to exceed ₦60,000.

This preliminary figure was disclosed after a crucial meeting held at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) involving representatives from the NLC, the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and government officials.

The Head of the Department of Information at the NLC, Benson Upah, emphasized in a Tuesday interview with Arise TV that the Labour Congress is not entrenched in a specific demand but is advocating for a “fair and reasonable figure” that adequately supports a typical family of six.

He said, “We are not fixated on any figure; our first offer was N615,000, but we climbed down, and we’re now on N494,000. Let me be emphatic; our fixation is with value. If today the government takes the needed decisions to create value around the naira, we’ll be ready to take a figure that is realistic.

“In 1981, the national minimum wage was N125, equivalent to $188. If the government takes the requisite decision to create value around the naira, we’ll be ready to take a figure that is fair and square.”

Speaking further, he stated that President Bola Tinubu, since assuming office, has made decisions that have affected the country’s economy.

“The first is the ill-advised removal of fuel subsidy rather than dealing with the criminal content of the subsidy. The president admitted to the presence and existence of a cabal, and rather than deal with that, he instead chose to deal with Nigerians,” he said.

“The second one is the mindless devaluation of the naira, which took it from N350 to N1900 and it’s now hovering around N1600; the third is the tariff hike; and the fourth is the 26.5 per cent interest rate. When you look at this, it becomes highly toxic for business.”

Responding to comments made by the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, he noted that the union has no political sentiment.

He said, “As we speak now, we’re the only reliable voice that can speak to power at the risk of our lives. We’ve been consistent from pre-independence to the military and democratic eras. This is not the first time we’ve taken on a government. Right from 1999, the presidency of Obasanjo; then Yar’adua; and Jonathan, but Onanuga didn’t see political sentiment.

“I want to assure you that we’ve no political sentiment. Our sentiments in this matter are pure, patriotic, and in the interest of this country.”