NPF Condemns Alleged ₦30,000 Extortion Fee for Officers’ Promotion

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has refuted circulating reports claiming that senior officers demand ₦30,000 before granting promotional interviews to junior officers.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Public Relations Officer of the force, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, the force expressed grave concern over reports of alleged extortion and unethical conduct during the ongoing promotion interviews for inspectors aspiring to the rank of assistant superintendent of police.

“Such behaviour undermines the core values of our institution and will not be tolerated.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun strongly condemns any form of corruption in the promotion process,” the statement said in part.

The force urged all officers to promptly report any instances of misconduct directly to the IGP via the dedicated hotline at 09077120194, or to the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) at 08037168147.

In response to the accusations, the force reiterated its commitment to maintaining transparency and accountability throughout promotion protocols, warning that officers involved in corrupt behavior for personal advantage would be met with stringent disciplinary actions.

The force called on all officers to uphold ethical standards and collaborate to safeguard the integrity and credibility of the Police Force.