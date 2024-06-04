Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 4th June, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 4th June 2024.

The PUNCH: There are indications that the organised Labour may end its strike over the new minimum wage as it reached an agreement with the Federal Government on Monday. After a six-hour meeting in Abuja, the Federal Government expressed the commitment of President Bola Tinubu to raising the N60,000 offered as the minimum wage.

Vanguard: The Federal Government has said it is ready to pay higher than N60,000 as minimum wage, urging organized labour to take the offer. It did not however state the specific amount.

ThisDay: The organised labour, yesterday, made real its threat by shutting down the country after it ordered a nationwide strike in the wake of the recent hike in electricity tariffs and the failure to reach a resolution on the contentious issue of national minimum wage with the federal government.

Daily Trust: The organised labour Monday grounded activities nationwide on the first day of its indefinite strike over the federal government’s refusal to increase the minimum wage above N60,000. The labour is demanding N494,000 as new national minimum wage.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.