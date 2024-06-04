Minimum Wage: NLC, TUC To Suspend Strike, Reveals Plan

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have reached an agreement to suspend their ongoing indefinite strike after reaching a deal with the Federal Government.

The decision was made at a meeting chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, on Monday.

Key figures were present at the meeting, including Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, and Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, along with Joe Ajaero and Festus Osifo, the presidents of the NLC and TUC, respectively.

The meeting resulted in a four-point resolution, central to which is the government’s commitment to establishing a minimum wage that surpasses the initial offer of ₦60,000.

To expedite the process, the tripartite committee, comprising representatives from the government, labour unions, and private sector employers, has been directed to meet daily over the next week to finalize an agreeable wage structure.

Furthermore, in acknowledgement of the labour leaders’ concerns regarding potential repercussions for participating workers, the resolution assured that no worker would face victimization for their role in the strike.

Senator Akume, in his statement, emphasized the government’s dedication to resolving the issues promptly, citing the President’s direct involvement as a testament to the administration’s commitment to enhancing the welfare of Nigerian workers.

A senior labour executive, who chose to remain anonymous, informed Daily Post that the workers’ return to their jobs is contingent on the successful negotiation of these new terms.

He said, “For certain, organized labour will suspend its indefinite strike on Tuesday to continue negotiations with the tripartite committee.

“This is in line with the commitment extracted from the government after the meeting with the SGF.”