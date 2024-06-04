Black Market Dollar (USD) To Naira (NGN) Exchange Rate Today 4th June 2024

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 3rd June, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1490 and sell at N1510 on Monday 3rd June 2024, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1490 Selling Rate N1510

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate N1482 Selling Rate N1483

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery has successfully exported its first jet fuel cargo to Europe. The shipment, which marks a major achievement for the newly operational refinery, was transported to Rotterdam by BP.

This export follows a 120,000 metric ton tender secured by BP and Cepsa for late May deliveries.

The inaugural cargo, consisting of 45,000 metric tons, departed from Lekki on May 27, carried by the vessel Doric Breeze. This development underscores Dangote Refinery’s rapid production scale-up and its compliance with European jet A1 standards since April.

Additionally, Dangote has been actively exporting jet fuel and kerosene to African countries such as Senegal, Togo, and Ghana. The refinery’s entry into the European market comes at a time when the continent is experiencing an oversupply of jet fuel, which may influence market dynamics.

Dangote’s ambitious plans include reducing naphtha exports to boost domestic gasoline production. The refinery expects to begin gasoline supplies by June and produce ultra-low-sulfur diesel for the European market by the third quarter.