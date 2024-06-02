Dangote Refinery Ships First Jet Fuel Cargo To Europe

Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery has successfully exported its first jet fuel cargo to Europe. The shipment, which marks a major achievement for the newly operational refinery, was transported to Rotterdam by BP. This export follows a 120,000 metric ton tender secured by BP and Cepsa for late May deliveries.

The inaugural cargo, consisting of 45,000 metric tons, departed from Lekki on May 27, carried by the vessel Doric Breeze. This development underscores Dangote Refinery’s rapid production scale-up and its compliance with European jet A1 standards since April.

Additionally, Dangote has been actively exporting jet fuel and kerosene to African countries such as Senegal, Togo, and Ghana. The refinery’s entry into the European market comes at a time when the continent is experiencing an oversupply of jet fuel, which may influence market dynamics.

Dangote’s ambitious plans include reducing naphtha exports to boost domestic gasoline production. The refinery expects to begin gasoline supplies by June and produce ultra-low-sulfur diesel for the European market by the third quarter.

This expansion positions Dangote as a key player in the global oil market, potentially making Nigeria a net exporter of jet fuel by the end of 2024.