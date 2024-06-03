Why Did Workers Not Get Paid After Buhari Provided Funds – NLC Tackles Onanuga Over Statement On ₦494,000 Wage Demand

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has described the statement by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga on the ongoing strike as callous, insensitive and misguided.

Recall that Onanuga while speaking to newsmen had said that the ₦494,000 demand by the organized labour was unrealistic.

However, speaking via a statement signed by its Head of Information and Public Affairs, Comrade Benson Upah, NLC insisted that their demand was not outlandish and unrealistic.

The Congress insisted that the government has failed to prioritise the welfare of Nigerian workers.

They pointed out that former president Muhammadu Buhari, during his tenure, provided funds to state government for the payment of salaries, yet the governors failed to pay workers.

Upah, said, “It is important to remind the government that the refusal of some states to comply with the National Minimum Wage Act of 2019 was not due to lack of resources but rather it was as a result of a deficit of leadership or or worse still, unwillingness to prioritise workers’ welfare.

“Numerous states possessed the needed financial capability to meet these obligations but chose to allocate funds elsewhere, usually in less productive and highly questionable ventures, yet in not a few states, workers wages drive the economy. In some instances, these resources were guzzled up in a looting spree leaving behind debts, pain, penury and fury.

“It is therefore important for Mr. Onanuga to understand that payment of the national minimum wage is not dependent on surplus resources but a commitment to the people and obedience to a national law.

“Nigerians have not forgotten that the governments of President Muhammadu Buhari made available funds to these states at various times to enable them offset arrears of salaries and pensions as well as sustain continuous payment of same but these heartless governors diverted the funds or misapplied them.

“Does Mr Onanuga need another proof that these governors were executive law breakers or were insensately cruel? Happily, they were a negligible minority. Nonetheless, they are Mr Onanuga’s example.”