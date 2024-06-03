Strike: WAEC Makes Demand From NLC, TUC Over Candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has made a heartfelt appeal to organised labour to consider the plight of students currently sitting for the West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) amid the planned indefinite strike which commenced on Monday.

The Head of WAEC’s National Office, Dr. Amos Dangut, issued the plea during an interview with newsmen in Lagos on Sunday.

Dr Dangut expressed his understanding of the grievances held by organised labour, emphasizing that the council is sympathetic to the concerns of all Nigerian workers, including its own staff members who are part of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The timing of the strike coincides with the ongoing WASSCE, a critical academic milestone for thousands of Nigerian students.

Dr Dangut highlighted the potential disruptions to the examination schedule, which could have far-reaching implications on the student’s academic future and the administrative processes of WAEC.

He urged the labour unions to consider these students’ unique circumstances and the potential long-term impact on their education.

WAEC is appealing for an exemption from the strike for activities related to the administration of the WASSCE to prevent any hindrance to the examination process, which is pivotal not only for the students but also for the educational system as a whole.

Dr. Dangut reiterated WAEC’s commitment to ensuring that all examination processes are conducted smoothly and without interruption, stressing the importance of education as a critical sector that should ideally remain unaffected by industrial actions.

He said, “The attention of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has been drawn to a notice of the commencement of an indefinite strike by NLC and TUC effective Monday, June 3.

“WAEC shares in the concerns of the generality of Nigerian workers, as most of its employees in Nigeria consist of members of both unions.

“It is also worthy of mention that the unions have always been partners with WAEC in the successful implementation of its mandate through the years.

“On this premise, therefore, we wish to, however, gently remind the unions of the ongoing conduct of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates, 2024.

“The examination commenced in Nigeria and other member countries of WAEC, The Gambia, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, on April 30, and is scheduled to end by June 24.

“The week, June 3 to June 7, is scheduled for the conduct of such papers as physics, economics, government, and civic education across the federation and some West African countries.

“We hereby appeal to all stakeholders and the unions to cooperate with the council, as always, to allow the continuous smooth and peaceful conduct of the examination as has been scheduled.

“We remain committed to excellence and the service of the Nigerian people within the mandate of the council.”