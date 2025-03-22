BREAKING: WAEC Releases 2025 CB-WASSCE Results For Private Candidates

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially announced the release of results for the 2025 First Series of the Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for private candidates.

The examination body made this known in a brief statement on Saturday via its official 𝕏 handle.

“The results of the Computer-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2025-First Series have been released,” WAEC stated.

Further details on the results are expected to be provided in subsequent updates.