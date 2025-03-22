Connect with us

BREAKING: WAEC Releases 2025 CB-WASSCE Results For Private Candidates

Published

8 seconds ago

on

WAEC To Hold NEC Meeting, To Decide On Withheld Results Today

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially announced the release of results for the 2025 First Series of the Computer-Based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for private candidates.

The examination body made this known in a brief statement on Saturday via its official 𝕏 handle.

The results of the Computer-based West African Senior School Certificate Examination (CB-WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2025-First Series have been released,” WAEC stated.

Further details on the results are expected to be provided in subsequent updates.

