Strike: Judiciary Workers Lock Out Judges From Abuja Courts

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) effectively stopped court activities across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday.

In a firm show of solidarity with the ongoing nationwide strike initiated by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), JUSUN members barred entry to the courts, affecting judges, lawyers, staff, and litigants alike.

Reports gathered by Naija News has it that there was a total paralysis of judicial functions at key judicial institutions such as the FCT High Court in Maitama, the Federal High Court, the Court of Appeal, and the Supreme Court.

Gates remained securely locked with JUSUN members standing guard, ensuring strict compliance with the strike directive.

At the Federal High Court in Abuja, aside from the locked gates, private security guards and a few police officers were the only presence visible, as access was denied to lawyers, litigants, visitors, and journalists.

The Chairman of the Federal High Court Chapter of JUSUN, Comrade Samuel Ikpatt, spoke to journalists about the union’s commitment to the strike.

“We are fully compliant with the NLC’s call for a total shutdown. All divisions under our jurisdiction are observing the strike, and no court sessions are being held,” he stated.

Ikpatt emphasized that the courts would remain closed until further instructions from the NLC were received.

Similarly, Comrade Mohammed Danjuma-Yusuf, Treasurer of the JUSUN Chapter at the Court of Appeal, confirmed the extensive impact of the strike.

“The Court of Appeal is completely shut down with 100 percent compliance. This includes all 20 branches. Not even judges are allowed entry,” he declared.