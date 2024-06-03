Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 3rd June, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 3rd June 2024.

The PUNCH: The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, (SAN), has faulted the organised labour over the nationwide strike it is starting today (Monday). Fagbemi, in a letter to the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress leaders, dated June 1, 2024, insisted that the strike over the new minimum was a violation of a subsisting National Industrial Court order restraining the unions from grounding the nation through the strike action.

Vanguard: Fuel distribution, health, bank and other essential services nationwide will be shut from today as organised labour begins an indefinite strike over minimum wage and the recent hike in electricity tariff.

ThisDay: Nigeria’s foremost power generation solutions provider, Geregu Power Plc and Siemens Energy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop solutions for capacity expansion at the Geregu 1 power plant.

The Nation: The Federal Government has described as “premature, ineffectual and illegal” Labour’s strike call over the new minimum wage, which begins today. It said Organised Labour failed to meet all statutory requirements and International Labour Organisation (ILO) principles before the declaration of industrial action.

Daily Trust: The organised labour Sunday insisted that its indefinite strike would begin today as planned following the federal government’s refusal to increase the minimum wage above N60,000. Labour, which is demanding N494,000, said this in Abuja last night after a three-hour meeting with the National Assembly leadership and top officials of the Executive arm of government.

