Mexico Elects First Female President

Claudia Sheinbaum made history on Sunday by becoming Mexico’s first woman president, winning by a landslide in a nation grappling with rampant crime and gender-based violence.

Mexico City’s main square was filled with flag-waving supporters who sang and danced to mariachi music in celebration of the ruling party candidate’s victory.

“I want to thank millions of Mexican women and men who decided to vote for us on this historic day,” Sheinbaum said in a victory speech to the cheering crowd.

“I won’t fail you,” the 61-year-old former Mexico City mayor vowed.

She acknowledged and thanked her main opposition rival, Xochitl Galvez, for conceding defeat.

According to preliminary official results provided by the National Electoral Institute, Sheinbaum, captured approximately 58-60 percent of the votes.

She held a lead of over 30 percentage points ahead of Galvez and maintained a significant margin of approximately 50 percentage points over the single male candidate, long-shot centrist Jorge Alvarez Maynez.

In spite of intermittent violence in regions haunted by ultra-violent drug cartels, voters thronged to polling stations across the Latin American nation.

Following a notably violent electoral process that resulted in the deaths of over two dozen aspiring local politicians, thousands of troops were deployed to ensure the safety of voters.

Upon casting her vote, Sheinbaum admitted that she had not voted for herself but for a 93-year-old veteran leftist, Ifigenia Martinez, in honor of her enduring struggle.