US, Mexico Submit Joint Bid For 2027 Women World Cup

Both Mexico and America declared on Friday that they have jointly made a bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

Naija News reports that Brazil and a bid from three European countries—Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands—are anticipated to oppose the proposal.

If the North American proposal is successful, it will continue a long-standing tradition of significant international competitions hosted in the area.

In addition to hosting FIFA’s expanded Club World Cup in the nation in 2025, the USA will host CONMEBOL’s Copa America the following year. The USA, Mexico, and Canada will also co-host the 2026 World Cup.

U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone said “The U.S. and Mexico are in a unique position to host a World Cup that will leverage the same venues, infrastructure, and protocols used for the Men’s World Cup just a year prior.

“As a result, we believe the time is right to host a FIFA Women’s World Cup that features a truly world-class experience for players and fans, alike. This will not only unlock the economic potential of women’s soccer, it will send a message to young players around the world that there is no limit to what they can achieve.”

Australia and New Zealand hosted the Women’s World Cup last year. The event was previously hosted by the USA in 1999 and 2003.

Canada hosted the competition in 2015, the last time it was held in North America. With four World Cup victories, the United States of America is the most successful country in women’s tournaments.