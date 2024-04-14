Retaliatory Attack: Onanuga Asks US, UK, Others To Prevail Over Israel

Advertisement

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has called on the United States of America and the United Kingdom to intervene in the ongoing showdown between Iran and Israeli forces.

Making this call in a post via his official X account, the presidential aide, who clarified that his comment did not express Nigeria’s government’s stand on the matter, urged the U.S. and UK to mediate to avoid another war in the Middle East.

Naija News reports that he alleged that Israel was planning a massive attack against the retaliatory attack initiated by Iran on Saturday.

Onanuga warned that the situation could degenerate if actions are not taken by influential nations.

He said, “The United States of America and the UK owe the world the responsibility for peace in the Middle East by ensuring that Israeli response to Iranian drones and missiles is not disproportionate.

“Israel first drew blood by attacking the Iranian embassy in Damascus, killing some Iranian military officials. Iran promised some retaliation against Israel which it did Saturday by raining drones and missiles in Israeli direction. Many of them were intercepted. Times of Israel has reported one injury.

“Iran said it has concluded its retaliation to Israel’s first attack. But Israel is planning a massive response.

“With Jordan, Syria and other countries, closing their airspace, Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani threatened a firm response to any country that “opens its airspace or territory for attacks on Iran by Israel”. This conflict can degenerate. UK, USA should mediate.

“There is need for caution all round. With Gaza yet unresolved, the world does not want another war in the Middle East.”