Tariff War: Mexico, Canada Bow To President Trump

The President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum and the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, have decided to go for peace with United States President, Donald Trump, on tariff conflict.

Naija News reported that President Trump, last Saturday, imposed a 25% tariff on Mexico and a 30% tariff on Canada.

In response, President Sheinbaum and Prime Minister Trudeau promised retaliation. However, on Monday the two leaders, Sheinbaum and Trudeau, after a telephone conversation with Trump, dropped the threat of retaliation.

According to Trump, Mexico’s President offered to mobilize 10,000 soldiers to protect his country’s line in the two countries’ border to prevent illegal migrations to the US. The soldiers would also ensure no fentanyl is allowed to cross into the US.

In exchange, the US President would suspend the implementation of the tariff for one month.

“I just spoke with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico. It was a very friendly conversation wherein she agreed to immediately supply 10,000 Mexican Soldiers on the Border separating Mexico and the United States. These soldiers will be specifically designated to stop the flow of fentanyl, and illegal migrants into our Country.

“We further agreed to immediately pause the anticipated tariffs for a one month period during which we will have negotiations headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and high-level Representatives of Mexico. I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a “deal” between our two Countries,” he disclosed on his X account.

Giving details of his meeting with President Trump, Canada’s Prime Minister, on his X handle also announced that 10,000 soldiers would be deployed to stop illegal migration to the US and stop fentanyl flow to the US.

President Trump, in response, also suspended the implementation of the tariff he imposed on Canadian goods for 30 days.

“I just had a good call with President Trump. Canada is implementing our $1.3 billion border plan — reinforcing the border with new choppers, technology and personnel, enhanced coordination with our American partners, and increased resources to stop the flow of fentanyl. Nearly 10,000 frontline personnel are and will be working on protecting the border.

“In addition, Canada is making new commitments to appoint a Fentanyl Czar, we will list cartels as terrorists, ensure 24/7 eyes on the border, launch a Canada- U.S. Joint Strike Force to combat organized crime, fentanyl and money laundering. I have also signed a new intelligence directive on organized crime and fentanyl and we will be backing it with $200 million.

“Proposed tariffs will be paused for at least 30 days while we work together,” Trudeau stated.