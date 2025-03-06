US President Trump Suspends Tarrifs On Mexico

The United States President, Donald Trump, has temporarily suspended tariffs on Mexico, effective until April 2.

Naija News reports that this decision comes after his conversation with Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Trump emphasized that Mexico will not incur tariffs on any products included in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

He also noted that his rapport with Sheinbaum has been quite constructive, highlighting their collaborative efforts to curb illegal immigration into the United States.

“After speaking with President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico, I have agreed that Mexico will not be required to pay tariffs on anything that falls under the USMCA Agreement.

“This agreement is in place until 2 April. I have done this as an accommodation and out of respect for President Sheinbaum. Our relationship has been a very good one, and we are working hard together on the border, both in terms of stopping illegal immigrants from entering the United States and, likewise, preventing the trafficking of fentanyl.

“Thank you to President Sheinbaum for your hard work and cooperation,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a divided U.S. Supreme Court denied former President Donald Trump’s request to halt the disbursement of approximately $2 billion in foreign aid.

In a 5-4 decision, the justices upheld a lower court’s ruling that mandated the administration to fulfill payments for completed contracts.

This marks the court’s first major ruling on a legal challenge involving Trump since his return to office.

The justices stated that the federal judge who ordered the continuation of payments for contracts with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the State Department “should clarify what obligations the Government must fulfill.”

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a Trump appointee, sided with the court’s three liberal justices, forming the majority opinion.

Justice Samuel Alito, in a dissent joined by three other conservative justices, strongly opposed the ruling.