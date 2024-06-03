Labour Minister Reveals When ₦35,000 Wage Award Will End

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, has provided reassurance to Nigerian workers that the Federal Government will continue the ₦35,000 wage award until a new minimum wage agreement is reached.

This statement came during her appearance on Channels Television’s “Politics Today” amidst ongoing national strikes initiated by organized labour.

The ₦35,000 interim wage award was introduced in October of the previous year as a temporary relief measure for workers following the removal of the petrol subsidy.

Despite concerns and rumours that the wage was to be a short-term solution, lasting only six months, Onyejeocha clarified that the government plans to maintain this wage award until further negotiations are concluded.

Onyejeocha urged the striking workers to suspend their action and return to the negotiation table. She emphasized the government’s openness and willingness to continue dialogue, aiming to finalize a reasonable and sustainable new minimum wage.

“The Federal Government is committed to continuing the ₦35,000 wage until we finalize the new minimum wage. We are not closing the door on negotiations and encourage labour to return to discussions,” Onyejeocha stated on the program.

The ongoing strike, which started on Monday, has seen significant disruptions across various sectors in the country. It follows disagreements in wage negotiations between the government and labour unions.

Organized labour has been pushing for a new minimum wage of ₦494,000, which starkly contrasts with the government’s offer of ₦60,000, a 100% increase from the existing ₦30,000 wage.

The Minister expressed her view that the strike was unnecessary and that the government’s efforts to alleviate the hardships faced by Nigerian workers were in good faith.

She highlighted ongoing discussions with labour leaders and the government’s efforts to demonstrate why a strike may not be the most beneficial approach at this juncture.