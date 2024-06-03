Edo: APC Will Work Very Hard To Ensure The Defeat Of PDP, Labour Party, Others – Oshiomhole

Edo North senator, Adams Oshiomhole has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will take over power after the tenure of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Oshiomhole stated this on Sunday at the new APC secretariat on Ikpokpan Road, off Boundary-Sapele Road in Benin, while welcoming a PDP chieftain, Nosa Adams, along with thousands of PDP members into APC.

The former governor insisted that Edo State will rise again after the APC governorship candidate, Monday Okpebholo takes over power.

He noted that the party will work very hard to ensure that the PDP, Labour Party and others faces defeat.

According to Oshiomhole: “We will work very hard to ensure the defeat of PDP, Labour Party, and the 13 other participating political parties in Edo.

“APC will return to governance of Edo State on November 12, 2024, when the second tenure of PDP’s Godwin Obaseki will expire.

“Okpebholo, a grassroots politician, will re-ignite the engines of growth and development in this great Edo State, without speaking big grammar, consultancy or memoranda of understanding.

“We need a governor who can do, not a governor who can talk. Okpebholo, the incoming governor, will work very hard for Edo residents.

“The way to keep a political party together is to respect the elders. I am very excited with the transparent manner in which Nosa Adams meticulously identified and presented the defecting members of the executive at the ward and local government levels in Egor LGA of Edo State. No PDP member is left in Egor LGA.”