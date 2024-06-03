‘Dream Come True’ – Mbappe Delights Fans With Childhood Pictures Sporting Real Madrid’s Colors

Spanish giants, Real Madrid, on Monday, announced the signing of French superstar, Kylian Mbappé.

Naija News reports that the 25-year-old forward reached an agreement that will see him wear the iconic white jersey for the next five seasons.

Mbappe expressed his joy on Monday in a post on X, stating that the move was a dream come true.

He wrote, “A dream comes true, So happy and proud to join the club of my dream @real Madrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. Hala Madrid!”

The official statement from Real Madrid read, “Official statement. 03/06/2024 Real Madrid C.F. and Kylian Mbappé have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons.”

According to reports from Le Parisien and a Spanish media outlet, Kylian Mbappé, renowned as one of the top finishers globally, will start by wearing the number 9 shirt at Real Madrid, later reclaiming the number 10 jersey from Luka Modrić upon the Croatian’s departure in 2025.

See photos below: