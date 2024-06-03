Activities At National Assembly Grounded As NLC, TUC Nationwide Strike Begins – [Photos]

Activities in the National Assembly have come to a halt on Monday morning following the commencement of the nationwide strike by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Naija News understands that two 16-seater buses had been blocking the second gate to the assembly complex as of the time this report was filed.

Furthermore, the gate to the annexe building, which could have served as an alternative entrance for workers, has also been blocked. Officials from both unions are present to enforce and oversee the strike.

Groups of National Assembly workers, who were also denied entry could be seen gathered together and discussing the situation.

According to the Daily Post, officials from the NLC and TUC refused to grant interviews to journalists as they claimed they did not have the authority to speak to the press.

They advised journalists to reach out to the presidents of both unions for any inquiries they may have.

See photos from the assembly complex below:

Recall that on Sunday, the leadership of NLC and TUC met with the leadership of the NASS to resolve the minimum wage impasse, but they did not succeed.

The leadership of the National Assembly on Sunday night failed to convince the labour unions to suspend their planned nationwide strike over the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

Naija News reports that the National Assembly leaders summoned the labour leaders in an attempt to stop the planned strike that was scheduled to commence on Monday, June 3rd.

However, after about four hours of closed-door meetings, the two parties were unable to reach a conclusion that could have cancelled the planned strike.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja after the meeting with organized labour, Senate President Godswill Akpabio explained that the lawmakers decided to intervene in the current face-off between the government and the labour because they believe anything that would cause suffering for Nigerians must be avoided.

He added that common Nigerians would be affected by the strike, which is why they appealed for the action to be suspended.