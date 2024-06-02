Akpabio Reveals Details Of Discussion With NLC, TUC Over New Minimum Wage Strike

The leadership of the National Assembly on Sunday night, failed to convince the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to suspend their planned nationwide strike over the new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

The National Assembly leaders had summoned the labour leaders in an attempt to stop the planned strike scheduled to commence on Monday, 3rd June.

However, at the end of the meeting which lasted for about four hours behind closed doors, the two parties were unable to reach a conclusion which could have resulted in a cancellation of the planned strike.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja after the meeting with organized labour, Senate President Godswill Akpabio explained that the lawmakers decided to intervene in the current face-off between the government and the labour because they believe anything that would cause suffering for Nigerians must be avoided.

He added that common Nigerians would be affected by the strike, which is why they appealed for the action to be suspended.

Briefing journalists after the closed door meeting, the Senate President said.”We decided to intervene because we are a peoples parliament. The 10th national Assembly believe strongly that anything that will bring more yoke, more suffering to the people of Nigeria must be avoided.

” We also know it is not also a question of strike. In wards, where the hospital are closed, most poor people will die. Those on oxygen will die. Goods and services will not move freely. Productivity will reduce drastically.”

Akpabio and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, also appealed to the federal government to revisit the N35,000 wage award, which was stopped in February.