Tinubu Inherited A Very Difficult Situation – General Abdulsalami Abubakar

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has rated the administartion of President Bola Tinubu administration after one year in office.

Abubakar, in an interview with Sunday Sun, said President Tinubu inherited a very difficult situation.

He further stated that the country is struggling with insecurity, the economy has gone down, and the main foreign exchange earner, crude oil, is having many problems.

Speaking on the level of suffering in the country, Abubakar said, “I will say President Tinubu has inherited a very difficult situation. I compare him to the time I took over Nigeria. We had political problems that were very, very chaotic. Now, President Tinubu has taken over the country where it is struggling with insecurity, the economy of the country has gone down, our main foreign exchange earner which is the crude oil we have is in a lot of problems; the insurgents in the area where the oil is being produced are restless and are sabotaging the operation of the NNPC and also, you can hear it and see how our security agencies are fighting people in that area for setting up illegal refineries.

“So, I really know that President Tinubu has really inherited a lot of problems in Nigeria. But so far, so good, he was forced to take some hard decisions and I am glad that some of the decisions he took are really biting, but all the same, they are necessary for a leader who thinks for his country and for a leader who wants to better the country. Leading people is not easy. In one way or the other, you have to take decisions.

“There is a book in those days, John Ploughman’s Talk (authored by Rev. Charles Haddon Spurgeon, an English Particular Baptist Preacher), during our era. It says “Do not be all sugar, otherwise, the world will suck you in and do not be all bitter, otherwise, the world will spit you out.”

“This is the position President Tinubu finds himself. My prayer is that God continues to give him good health and the wisdom to weather the storm of leading our country.”

Giving his advice to Nigerians amidst suffering in the country Abubakar said, “Well, for Nigerians, let’s keep hope alive. There are a lot of problems like insurgency and insecurity, there is economic hardship and you can go on, the list is inexhaustible, but we shall keep hope alive and try as much as possible, try to see what we can do to better our country.

“Uplifting Nigeria is not the only responsibility for the government, but every one of us has a role to play. Let’s hope we play that role. Yes, I know it is a difficult situation we find ourselves and for me to ask Nigerians to tighten their belt, I know it will not be realistic. The belt has been tightened and there is no more hole to tight the belt. But I have some hope. We are getting somewhere.”