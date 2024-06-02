Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 2nd June, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 2nd June 2024.

The PUNCH: Organised Labour has urged President Bola Tinubu to personally intervene in the ongoing negotiation over minimum wage to avert the indefinite strike action scheduled to start on Monday. This is as the Federal Government warned that the national minimum wage being demanded by labour could destabilise the economy.

Vanguard: Less than 24 hours after to start of the nationwide strike over a new national minimum wage and hike in electricity tariff, the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has directed its state councils across the country to ensure total compliance.

Advertisement

ThisDay: As the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) mobilise their members for the nationwide industrial action that will commence tomorrow, the federal government has warned that embarking on such action at this critical period will worsen the country’s economy.

Advertisement

Daily Trust: There is possibility of disruptions in flight operations as well as fuel and electricity supplies across Nigeria over the planned nationwide strike by the organised labour. The organised labour, which is demanding N494,000 as new national minimum wage, has started mobilising its affiliate bodies and members across the country for the strike.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.