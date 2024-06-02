Strike: What NLC, TUC Told Akpabio, Akume, Others Emerge

In a crucial meeting held in Abuja, leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) convened with top government officials and the leadership of the National Assembly in a last-ditch effort to forestall the indefinite nationwide strike slated to commence on Monday, June 3.

This intervention by the National Assembly seeks to bridge the impasse between labour unions and the federal government over the contentious issues of a new national minimum wage and the recent increase in electricity tariffs.

The President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, underscored the essence of the meeting, stating, “We are not fighting for a starvation wage but a living wage.”

Ajaero highlighted that the government must recognize the workers as the backbone of the nation. These workers are also relatives and constituents of the lawmakers and ministers present.

Advertisement

He emphasized the urgent need for a wage structure that enables Nigerian workers to meet the escalating cost of living without undue hardship.

Meanwhile, TUC’s leader, Festus Osifo, pointed out the exacerbating economic difficulties faced by Nigerians, particularly over the past year, which have complicated the process of negotiating fair remuneration for workers.

Osifo noted that the dire economic conditions demand immediate and thoughtful responses to prevent further deterioration of workers’ welfare.

Advertisement

The meeting, initiated by the National Assembly, aimed at bringing both sides to a consensus to avoid the impending strike which could cripple economic activities across the nation.