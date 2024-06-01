PDP Will Take Over Government Come 2027 – Makinde Boasts

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has declared that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will produce the next government in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Makinde made this declaration in Umuahia, Abia State, during the reception ceremony and the 76-year birthday of the chairman, PDP Board of Trustees, Adolphus Wabara.

In his opening remarks, Makinde, who was the chairman of the occasion,, said the event was to celebrate a man Abia State donated to the PDP and prayed that in the next political dispensation in the country, “PDP will give birth to the next government in Nigeria”.

The Oyo State governor described the South East zone as an important region to the country and encouraged them, saying, “No matter what you are going through at this stage. Please, don’t be discouraged.”

Speaking at the event, the Acting National Chairman of PDP, Umar Damagum, boasted that the opposition party will bounce back in 2027.

According to him, PDP has resolved to take over government come 2027.

“With what we are doing, we will come back sound, healthy and victorious,” the PDP chieftain said.

Damagum urged PDP members in the state and Nigeria at large to remain resolute and be more resilient as they will overcome the challenges.

Earlier, the chief host of the occasion and the Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mba, said the celebrant “held sway during the glorious days of our party” and expressed his hope that Senator Wabara “will deploy his experience to engineer the renaissance of the party.”

In his response, Wabara said, “He has restored hope in the party Board of Trustees, BoT hence we now know that this party has conscience. This kind of occasion affords the party the opportunity to come together in the South East. You have gone through a lot. We are here to encourage you. The best of PDP is still ahead and in the future.”

During his speech, the governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, emphasized the importance of honouring the five slain soldiers at Aba by observing a minute of silence. He also praised Wabara as a commendable individual.

“It is difficult to be here following the situation criminal elements put us in,” he said, stating that all people, regardless of party affiliation, are his people and that his government does not discriminate and recognizes that “we are one and the same people.”

Otti regretted that some PDP leaders are sending messages that Abia is not safe, stating, “Unfortunately, they are not here and may not be true members of the PDP.”

Otti said he was going to visit families of some of the slain soldiers, assuring, “security agencies will smoke out the perpetrators of the act.”

In his appreciation speech, Senator Adolphus Wabara described the party as a family, stating “all these people leaving will find their roots in the next two to three years.”

Naija News understands that the Governors of Bauchi, Senator Bala Mohammed, his Edo counterpart, Godwin Obaseki and members of the PDP BoT and National Working Committee were all present at the occasion.