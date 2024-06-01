Dissatisfaction, Hunger, And Insecurity Trail Tinubu’s First Year in Office – Report

In a recent national survey conducted by the Africa Polling Institute (API), Nigerians have expressed significant dissatisfaction with President Bola Tinubu’s performance after his first year in office.

The survey, titled #NigeriaSpeaks, highlights Nigerians’ widespread concerns about hunger, poverty, and governance.

Rating President Bola Tinubu’s Performance

The survey reveals a grim picture of President Tinubu’s approval ratings. An overwhelming 78% of respondents rated his performance as “poor,” with an additional 40% categorizing it as “very poor.” Only 22% of respondents felt that his performance was “good.”

Senate and House of Representatives Leadership

Similarly, the performance of Nigeria’s legislative leaders is under scrutiny. Senate President Godswill Akpabio received mixed reviews, with 48% rating his performance as “poor” and 33% as “fair.” On the other hand, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas fared slightly better, with 36% rating his performance as “poor” and 34% as “fair.”

Judiciary Leadership

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, also faced critical reviews, with 44% of respondents rating his performance as “poor” and 25% as “very poor.” However, 20% of the citizens rated his performance as “fair,” indicating a divided opinion on the judiciary’s leadership.

Personal Challenges Faced by Nigerians

The survey further delved into the personal challenges faced by Nigerians. Hunger was identified as the most significant challenge, affecting 36% of respondents. This was followed by an inability to meet basic needs (28%), unemployment (13%), heightened insecurity (9%), and electricity issues (5%).

Top-Performing Ministers

Despite the overall dissatisfaction with the administration, some ministers were recognized for their performance. The top five performing ministers include:

Hon. Tahir Mamman (Minister of Education) – 27% Hon. Nyesom Wike (Minister of FCT) – 25% Hon. David N. Umahi (Minister of Works and Housing) – 21% Hon. Olawunibusun O. (Minister of Environment and Natural Resources) – 14% Hon. Ali Pate (Minister of Health and Social Services) – 12%

Least-Performing Ministers

Conversely, the least-performing ministers, according to the survey, are:

Hon. Adebayo Adelabu (Minister of Power) – 44% Hon. David U. Umahi (Minister of Transport) – 30% Hon. Wale Adebayo (Minister of Labour and Employment) – 27% Hon. Hendricken I. (Minister of Finance) – 22% Hon. Abubakar Kyari (Minister of Agriculture) – 20%

Demographics of Respondents

The survey captured responses from 3,996 individuals, with a gender distribution of 51% male and 49% female. The age groups represented were 33% aged 18-34 years, 65% aged 35-60 years, and 2% aged 60 and above