Presidency Clarifies Confusion Regarding Tinubu Addressing Joint Session Of National Assembly

The Presidency, on Wednesday, clarified the confusion regarding reports that President Bola Tinubu will address a joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Recall that the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, had announced the president would address a joint session of the 10th National Assembly.

In a statement on Tuesday, Onanuga said Tinubu will not deliver a nationwide address on Wednesday to mark his first anniversary but will address the legislature.

The statement reads in part, “Instead, the President will address a joint session of the National Assembly, which has lined up a programme to commemorate 25 years of the nation’s democratic journey at both the executive and legislative levels.”

However, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed the Office of the President was not involved in the planning of the event, claiming that the report was false.

Ngelale said this in a statement on Tuesday night titled, “In commemoration of May 29 and the first Anniversary of President Tinubu’s Administration.”

In a post via his official X handle on Wednesday, the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun said many Nigerians have still not gotten used to the fact that based on legislation, the real democracy day is June 12 and not May 29.

The presidential aide said the Nigerian leader will address the National Assembly on June 12.

He wrote: “Quick clarification as regards the confusion on the president addressing the joint session of the National Assembly, many people (including myself) have still not gotten used to the fact that based on legislation, the real democracy day is June 12 not May 29. Mr president will address the joint house on the June 12. Not May 29.”