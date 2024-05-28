‘President Tinubu Will Not Make A National Broadcast’ – Presidency Reveals Plan For May 29 Celebration

The presidency on Tuesday revealed that President Bola Tinubu would not make a broadcast to the nation on Wednesday to mark his first year in office as the Nigerian leader.

Instead, President Tinubu would address a joint session of the National Assembly, which has lined up a programme to commemorate 25 years of the nation’s democratic journey at both the executive and legislative levels.

This was made known by the special adviser to the President on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

He added that President Tinubu’s speech at the joint sitting of the National Assembly will dwell on the achievements of his administration and Nigeria’s democracy since the military handed over power in 1999.

“Former Senate President, Senator David Mark, former speaker of the House of Representatives and now President Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila are all lined up to address the parliament.

Also lined up to speak is the former military ruler, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, who handed over power to civilian administration in 1999,” the statement reads.

Onanuga added that at the end of the speeches, President Tinubu will commission the National Assembly Library and Resource Center, now to be known as Bola Ahmed Tinubu Building.