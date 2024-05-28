Tinubu’s Minister, Umahi Walks Out On Journalists In Abuja

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, on Tuesday, abruptly walked out on journalists during a scheduled press meeting at the ministry’s conference room in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The minister’s sudden departure left the gathered media personnel, who had been invited to cover the activities of the works ministry, in surprise and confusion.

The incident occurred after journalists had been waiting for over 50 minutes for the briefing to commence.

They had received invitations just two hours before the event, indicating a hastily arranged meeting.

However, upon his arrival, Minister Umahi, without providing substantial reasons, declared that “the press was nonexistent” before quickly exiting the room.

The journalists present were left without the opportunity to engage with or receive updates from the Minister on the ongoing projects and initiatives under his department.

Umahi arrived at 2:50 pm and after reciting the national anthem and pledge, quickly ended the meeting, saying, “There is no press here. The press conference is not held again. When the press is ready.

“The permanent secretary and other directors should follow me to my office. The press is not existent.”

Invited reporters present at the event included those from The Nation, The Guardian, Vanguard, Blueprint, Arise TV, Channels TV and NTA, among others.

Umahi, accompanied by other directors, departed from the conference hall to his office without offering further explanations or an apology.

