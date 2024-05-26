Third Mainland Bridge Section Closed For Repairs

The Federal Ministry of Works has announced a temporary closure of the Oworo-bound section of the Third Mainland Bridge, starting from midnight on Saturday, May 25, until 6 pm on Sunday, May 26.

Naija News reports that the closure is essential for the ministry to carry out urgent repairs on the bridge, which is one of the busiest in Lagos State.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mrs. Olukorede Kesha, stated in a press release that the decision to temporarily close the bridge was taken to ensure it remains safe and functional for motorists.

She expressed regret over any inconvenience this might cause and advised motorists to plan their trips accordingly and use alternative routes during the repair period.

The ministry has suggested alternative routes that motorists can use to reach their destinations while the repairs are underway.

Mrs. Kesha reassured the public that the works are intended to maintain the bridge’s structural integrity and prevent future disruptions.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu‘s led government of Lagos State has announced a traffic diversion plan along Adeniji through Falomo, including Bourdillon and Queens Drive on Lagos Island.

This development was confirmed in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi.

According to him, the diversion is intended to aid in the repair of deteriorated asphaltic sections of the roads. Commencing on Monday, May 13, 2024, the repair work is projected to conclude on November 7, 2024.