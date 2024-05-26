Show Us You Are Committed, Use Your One Year In Office To Publish Your Assets – SERAP Tells Tinubu

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu to publish his asset after one year in office.

The group asked Tinubu to use his one year anniversary as an opportunity to demonstrate his commitment to democracy, accountability, and openness in government.

It also called on the Vice-President Kashim Shettima, ministers, and state governors to publish their assets declaration forms.

SERAP suggested that there should be a constitutional amendment to include provisions on the creation of asset declaration databases to publish government officials’ asset declaration forms before, during, and after serving in public office.

In the open letter dated 25 May 2024 and signed by SERAP Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said, “Widely publishing your asset declaration form and encouraging your Vice-President, ministers, and state governors to also widely publish their assets would serve legitimate public interests.

“Publishing your asset declaration form and encouraging others to do so would also promote public trust and establish a system of transparency, accountability and public participation.

“Openness and transparency in the details of asset declaration forms of high-level public officials would strengthen the country’s democracy and promote accountability at all levels of government.

“You promised in your inaugural speech on May 29, 2023 ‘to take proactive steps to discourage corruption’, and to ensure that ‘Nigeria is impartially governed according to the constitution and the rule of law.

“We urge you to use your first anniversary in office as an important opportunity to underscore and reaffirm your oft-repeated commitment to democratic governance, openness and public accountability by immediately taking concrete steps to implement the proposed recommendations.”