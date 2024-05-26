Sanusi vs Bayero: Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council Led By Sultan Of Sokoto Break Silence On Kano Emir Saga

Traditional rulers in the northern region of the country, under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Saad Abubakar, have broken their silence over the Kano Emirate tussle.

The northern rulers in a statement on Sunday, signed by the Emir of Gummi and chairman coordinating committee, Northern Traditional Rulers Council (NTRC), Justice Lawal Hassan Gummi, called for caution in the circumstances surrounding the Kano Emirate saga.

Naija News recalls the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, had last week reinstated Sanusi Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano, based on an Emirate Bill passed into law by the State House of Assembly.

The bill, which was signed by the Governor, also sacked the Emirs and dissolved the Emirates created by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

However, the dethroned Emir of Kano, the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has insisted on remaining in office based on a court order that ordered all parties to maintain the status quo.

Bayero returned to Kano after Governor Yusuf had declared Sanusi as the new Emir of Kano, sparking tension in the ancient city.

Amidst the controversy generated by this development, the northern traditional rulers’ council called for “restraint on the part of the disputants in the interest of peace and stability moreso as the matter has reportedly gone to court and is therefore sub-judice.”

The council prays for peace to reign in Kano and Nigeria at large.