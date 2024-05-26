Sanusi: Do Not Declare State Of Emergency In Kano Because Of Desperate Politicians – Group Tells Tinubu’s Govt

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has warned President Bola Tinubu-led government to resist any attempt by desperate politicians to disrupt the peace and harmony in Kano state.

Naija News reports that following the deposition of the 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero and the reinstatement of the formerly deposed 14th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, there has been tension and controversy in the state.

Reacting to the development via a statement, CISLAC executive director, Mallam Auwal Musa Rafsanjani warned that the situation should not be used to declare a state of emergency in Kano State.

According to him, “These developments threaten to plunge Kano State into chaos and anarchy, undermining the peace and stability of the broader Northern Nigeria region.”

He noted that such actions are viewed as reckless and unnecessary provocations that could dismantle over 1,000 years of Kano’s political heritage.

He expressed concern that the court ruling, which security operatives are relying on has facilitated the controversial return of Emir Aminu Bayero.

Rafsanjani argued that the court order was granted by a judge who is presently not in the country.

He maintained that such a situation raises significant concerns about the legitimacy and appropriateness of the court order.

The group director added that the reliance on such a court order to justify the police and other security operatives invasion of Kano State is deeply troubling and exacerbates tensions.

“The state government holds the constitutional power to appoint and confirm traditional leaders, including the Emir. The attempt to usurp this power and push the state into a state of anarchy is unacceptable.

“CISLAC firmly believes that the autonomy of the Kano State Government in managing its traditional institutions must be respected to avoid further conflict,” he stressed.

He enjoined all relevant authorities to prioritize dialogue and lawful processes in resolving this crisis, pointing out that the progress in Kano is synonymous with progress in Northern Nigeria as the current turmoil threatens to reverse the significant strides made towards development in the region.