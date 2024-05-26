Only Political Featherweights Dumped PDP In Abia – Ikpeazu

The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has embarked on a vigorous rebranding effort following a wave of defections that has seen several key members leave for other parties.

The immediate past Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, addressed party stakeholders at the PDP secretariat in Umuahia and downplayed the impact of these departures, describing the defectors as “political featherweights.”

This follows comments by former party chieftain Charles Ogbonnaya, who claimed that the PDP was “dead” in Abia due to the exodus of prominent members.

Contrarily, Ikpeazu expressed confidence in the party’s resilience and future prospects, stating, “The party in the state would soon overcome its internal challenges and get stronger.”

Advertisement

Highlighting a shift in internal politics, Ikpeazu declared an end to the era of imposition within the PDP, emphasizing a new focus on democratic processes where “members choose its leaders.”

This sentiment was echoed by the leader of the party in the state and senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District, Chief Austin Akobundu, who described the party’s upcoming rebranding as a transformative move that will “put the party in proper form and shape.”

Akobundu also revealed plans to reorganize and reposition the Abia PDP for effective leadership, with an emphasis on empowering the youth.

Advertisement

“In the new PDP that is being envisaged, power would be handed over to the youth,” he assured, signalling a generational shift in leadership roles.

Amidst the restructuring, the PDP state chairman, Rt. Hon. Asiforo Okere, urged members to remain steadfast in their support.

Despite losing the 2023 governorship election and not holding power at the federal level, Okere highlighted that a significant number of people still support and believe in the PDP’s mission.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The acting Publicity Secretary and Vice Chairman of Abia North, Amah Abraham, also addressed the media, acknowledging past mistakes and outlining the party’s commitment to rectifying them.

“It is customary for an Iroko to shed its leaves during the dry season. That doesn’t mean the end of the tree but to create an avenue for the tree to grow new leaves,” Abraham metaphorically described the party’s current situation, asserting that the PDP in Abia is “intact and unshakable.”