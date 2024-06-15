Oyo PDP Chieftain, Ademola Santos Is Dead

An ex-officio member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West region, AbdulYekeen Ademola Santos, has reportedly passed away.

Naija News reports that the demise of the prominent figure within the party in Oyo State was confirmed in a statement issued by the Chairman of the House Committee on ICT and Cybersecurity, Adedeji Dhikrullahi Olajide.

Ademola Santos passed away at the age of 75.

In the news released on Saturday, Olajide, who represents the Ibadan North-West/Ibadan South-West Federal Constituency, expressed his condolences on behalf of the party members in the state.

According to him, the loss of Santos will undoubtedly be deeply felt by the PDP community.

“Santos was a devoted and selfless leader who dedicated his life to the service of humanity, leaving an indelible mark on the political landscape of Oyo State, whose contributions to the development of the state and the PDP will be deeply missed.

“Santos was a pillar of strength and a shining example of dedication and commitment to the PDP, whose demise serves as a reminder of the transience of life and the importance of cherishing the memories and legacies of our loved ones,” the statement said.

In a separate statement, the Oyo state PDP, through the state PRO, Micheal Ogunsina, said, “It is with a heavy heart and gratitude for a life well spent that we announce the death of our dear Leader, an Elder statesman, a true Democrat and a member of the South West Zonal Executives, Alhaji Chief Abdul Yekeen Ademola Santos

“Baba died yesterday evening and he will be buried in his compound today at Oyo Town.

“They, however, prayed for the repose of his kind soul, we pray that God will give the close friends, Families and political associates the will and fortitude to bear his loss.”

On his part, the PDP Chairman in Oyo East Local Government, Hon Sakiru Ojo, said the late party chieftain will be buried on, Saturday according to Islamic rites by 10 am at his residence, Santos’House, Mabolaje, Oyo.