Edo Guber: Shaibu, Ogbeide-Ihama Collapse Structure For APC Candidate

Two former governorship aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Philip Shaibu and Omoregbe Ogbeide-Ihama, have collapsed their political structures for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the September 21 governorship election in Edo state.

Naija News recalls that Shaibu, the impeached Deputy Governor of the state and Ogbeide-Ihama had contested for the PDP ticket but lost to Asue Ighodalo.

According to Daily Trust, Shaibu and Ogbeide-Ihama made also donated on Friday to the campaign council of the APC governorship candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

Shaibu donated over 50 Toyota Sienna buses, music trucks, and his campaign secretariat office to the APC’s Okpebholo/DENCO Campaign Organization, while Ogbeide-Ihama, a former two-time member of the House of Representatives, donated a fully equipped campaign office.

Both properties, located in the heart of Benin City, serve as a vital hub for coordinating the APC’s campaign activities and engaging with the electorate.

The Director of the APC New Media Campaign Committee, Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah, confirmed the donations on Friday, stating that the donations would have a greater impact on the political landscape.

According to him, the development marks a pivotal moment in Edo politics, reflecting the growing momentum behind the APC and its agenda for progress and development.

He said, “Shaibu and Ogbeide-Ihama’s support for the APC is likely to galvanize other PDP members to reconsider their positions, potentially leading to increased support for our party.

“As the PDP grapples with these significant contributions to the APC, we are solidifying our position and building unprecedented momentum.”