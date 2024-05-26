Just In: Robbers Attack Abuja Hotel, Guests Stabbed

A hotel in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on Saturday night was attacked by robbers.

Naija News learnt that the robbers during the attack left several visitors injured and some are still battling their lives.

According to eyewitnesses who spoke with The Nation, the hotel located on 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja, was attacked last night, with every visitor targeted and subjected to robbery, stabbing, and severe injuries.

One of the victims, a man who was in Abuja for a visa interview, is currently fighting for his life in the Accident and Emergency (A&E) unit of a nearby hospital.

The platform noted that photos spotted online shows the extent of his injuries, with severe stab wounds and a desperate struggle for survival.

As at the time of filing this report, the Public Relations Officer of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command, Josephine Adeh, is yet to release a statement in respect to the robbery.

In other news, a mosque in the Papa Ajao area of Lagos State collapsed on Sunday afternoon, leaving many people dead and others injured.

Naija News learnt that the mosque collapsed during afternoon prayer.

According to the Nation, many dead and injured bodies have been moved from the rubble, with many more feared trapped.