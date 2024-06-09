Police Arrest Four Members Of ‘Bandit Syndicate Behind Kidnappings’ In Abuja

Security operatives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have successfully apprehended four suspected bandits following a joint operation on June 7.

This action underscores the ongoing efforts to curb banditry and improve security within the nation’s capital and its surrounding regions.

The FCT police spokesperson, Superintendent Josephine Adeh, announced in a Sunday statement that the suspects were nabbed during a targeted raid on identified kidnappers’ camps located at Gidan Dogo and Kweti Forest in Kaduna State, areas which border the FCT.

The operation was a collaborative effort involving the police, hunters, guards brigade, and the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to Superintendent Adeh, the suspects, identified as Yahaya Abubakar (25), Mohammed Mohamed (32, an ex-convict), Umar Aliyu (20), and Nura Abdullahi (32, also an ex-convict), confessed to being part of a notorious bandit syndicate known as ‘Mai One Million’.

This group is blamed for numerous kidnappings and other violent crimes within the FCT and its environs.

“The coordinated operation led to a shootout, resulting in the bandits fleeing for safety, which allowed us to rescue several victims,” Adeh explained.

She further detailed that all illegally erected structures used by the kidnappers were destroyed during the operation.

The police have confirmed that all rescued victims have been reunited with their families.

In light of these events, FCT Police Commissioner Benneth Igweh has called on residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities to law enforcement agencies promptly.