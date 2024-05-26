EFCC Reacts To Death Of Former Chairman, Lamorde

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has expressed sadness over the death of its former chairman, Ibrahim Lamorde.

Naija News reported earlier that the anti-graft agency’s former boss died on Sunday in Egypt, where he had travelled for medical treatment.

It was gathered that his remains will be flown to Nigeria on Monday for burial in line with Islamic injunctions.

Reacting in a statement, the Head of Media and Publicity at the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, disclosed that the Commission was shocked by news of Lamorde’s demise.

The statement read: “The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, received with shock the sudden death of one of its former Executive Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Lamorde.

“Lamorde, pioneer Director of Operations and third substantive Chairman of the EFCC between February 15, 2012 and November 9, 2015, served the nation actively as a focused and gallant anti-graft fighter.

“He will be sorely missed both at the EFCC and the nation at large.

“The Commission prays for the repose of his soul and comfort for his family, the EFCC and the entire nation.”

Born on December 20, 1962, Lamorde joined the Nigerian Police in 1986 and retired as a Deputy Inspector General of Police in 2021.