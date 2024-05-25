Gunmen Kidnap Top Nigerian Army Personnel

An unidentified group of gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a Nigerian Army officer, Charles Ogbonna, in Makurdi, Benue State.

It was gathered that Ogbonna, a Senior Non-Commissioned Officer (SNCO), was taken captive near an army barracks in the state capital.

SaharaReporters quoted sources within the military to have informed the media that the assailants abandoned Ogbonna’s car, where his identity card was discovered.

Naija News learnt that the kidnappers are demanding a ransom of N5 million for the release of the military personnel.

A military signal obtained by the media platform verifies the incident, stating that the kidnappers are currently in negotiations with the soldier’s wife.

The said signal reads: “INFO RECIEVED FRM ADJT 72 PARA BN REVEALED THAT OWN UNIT SNCO 93NA/36/1480 /WO CHARLES OGBONNA IS SUSPECTED TO HAVE BEEN KIDNAPPED (.)

“THE SNCO WAS ON PASS FROM 10 – 19 MAY 24 AND WAS TO RPT FOR DUTY ON MONDAY 20 MAY 24, BUT FAILED TO DO SO (.) THE SNCO WAS LAST SEEN AT ABOUT 190800A MAY 24 DRIVING OUT OF THE BARRACKS AT MARKUDI ENROUTE AGENEBODE.

“TPS OF 72 PARA BN LATER FOUND HIS CAR ABANDONED ALONG NAKA – MARKUDI RD WHILE RESPONDING TO ROBBERY AND KIDNAPPING INCIDENT (.) THE SNCO MIL ID CARD WAS FOUND IN THE CAR (.) OWN INVESTIGATION REVEALED THAT THE KIDNAPPERS HAVE CONTACTED THE SNCOs WIFE DEMANDING FOR RANSOM OF FIVE MILLION NAIRA (N5.000.000).

“72 PARA BN HAS INTENSIFIED EFFORT TO SEARCH FOR THE SNCO (.) RESPECTFULLY FWD FOR YOUR INFO.“