BREAKING: Crisis Looms As FG Deploys Soldiers To Provide Security For Dethroned Kano Emir

A dramatic turn of events unfolded in Kano on Saturday morning as a deployment of soldiers arrived at the mini-palace of Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the recently dethroned Emir of Kano.

Naija News reports that this development came after Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf signed the repealed Kano Emirates Council Law, giving the sacked Emirs 48 hours to vacate their palaces and hand over.

While the other Emirs – Alhaji Nasir Ado Bayero (Bichi), Alhaji Kabiru Muhammad Inuwa (Rano), Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar II (Karaye) and Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir (Gaya), complied with the directive, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero returned to the ancient city on Saturday, sparking a tense situation.

The monarch’s aircraft landed at the Aminu Kano International airport at 4:30 am, and he was greeted by a throng of supporters chanting verses from the Holy Quran and expressing solidarity with him.

Despite the tense atmosphere, Ado Bayero observed his dawn prayer at the airport before making his way to the mini-palace at Nassarawa.

In response, Governor Yusuf ordered Ado Bayero’s immediate arrest, accusing him of creating tension in the state.

According to the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Ado Bayero was smuggled into Kano city in an attempt to forcefully return to the palace two days after being deposed.

A team of soldiers was subsequently deployed to the mini-palace, where Ado Bayero is currently situated, although the reason for the additional troops is unclear.

The situation remains volatile, with security operatives maintaining a heavy presence in the area.