Army Decides Fate Of Four Soldiers Who Stabbed NDLEA Official To Death In Niger

Four soldiers have been discharged from the Nigerian Army following their alleged involvement in the fatal stabbing of Kingsley Chimetalo, an official of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), in Bida town, Niger State.

The dismissed soldiers are Sani Munzani (24), Abubakar Auwalu (26), Abubakar Sani (23), and Muazu Hassan (22).

Following an investigation and court martial conducted by the 18 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Bida, the soldiers were found guilty and subsequently dismissed.

Naija News understands that the disturbing incident occurred when the soldiers engaged in a physical altercation with NDLEA officials at a checkpoint located at Rahmatu Dangana Junction in Bida.

During the altercation, Chimetalo was reportedly stabbed in the back with a jackknife, and the soldiers seized his rifle.

The dismissed soldiers have now been handed over to the Niger State Police Command for further legal proceedings.

Confirming the development, the Niger State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement made available to newsmen, said, “On 09/03/2024 at about 1820hrs, a team of NDLEA officers were on stop and search at Ramat Junction, Bida while two suspected soldiers who were not in uniform, on a motorcycle got to the point and they were intercepted by the NDLEA team.

“The team requested identification, but the suspected soldiers could not establish a proper means of identification, and their bag was searched, but nothing incriminating was found.

“In the course of this, there was an argument and altercation, and after the search, the suspected soldiers left the scene and returned with additional men reinforced to the scene for an alleged attack.

“Unfortunately, during the fight, an officer of the NDLEA named Kingsley Chimetalo was stabbed in the back with a jackknife by one of the suspects, and his rifle was taken away.

“The injured officer was taken to FMC Bida, where he later gave up the ghost. In the course of the investigation by the police operatives attached to ‘A’ Division Bida, the officer’s rifle was later recovered in a nearby bush where it was dumped without a magazine.”

Abiodun further explained that one of the dismissed soldiers, Sani Munzani, confessed to the stabbing of Chimetalo.