Tension As Herders, Farmers Clash In Niger State

Gwada, Niger State, was plunged into violence on Thursday following a deadly altercation between herders and farmers that resulted in three fatalities.

The conflict erupted in Shiroro Local Government Area, where a local farmer and two Fulani herders lost their lives in a brutal clash.

Trouble began when Salihu Adamu, a local farmer, confronted Fulani herder Usman Sarki for allowing his cattle to graze on and destroy his crops.

The confrontation escalated when Sarki later attacked Adamu with a machete from behind, leaving him fatally wounded. Adamu succumbed to his injuries shortly after due to excessive bleeding.

Enraged by the incident, residents of Gwada retaliated by tracking down Sarki to his settlement, where he and another herder were lynched to death.

The conflict further escalated as Fulani herders mobilized and launched an attack on Kwali village, setting ablaze houses, food barns, and intensifying the unrest within the community.

The Niger State Police Command confirmed the incident through its Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun.

The police reported that the initial violence occurred on a farm in Kwali village, leading to Adamu’s death and subsequent retaliatory attacks, including arson.

“A police patrol team from Gwada Division, led by the DPO with the aid of local vigilante members, was promptly dispatched to the scene. Normalcy has been temporarily restored, and efforts are ongoing to arrest those responsible for the homicide and the arson,” said SP Abiodun.

The police stressed the critical condition in the community and assured that all parties involved in the fatal confrontations and criminal activities would face the law.