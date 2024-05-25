Abure’s Suspension From Party Invalid – LP NWC Declares

The Labour Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has declared the Edo State chapter’s suspension of its National Chairman, Julius Abure, is “illegal” and “unconstitutional.”

Naija News reports that the clarification comes amid internal disputes within the party that reached a boiling point with Abure’s suspension by his local ward in Esan North-East Local Government, Edo State.

The controversy traces back to a letter dated May 14, 2024, followed by a ratification on May 15, 2024, in which Abure was suspended with immediate effect for alleged highhandedness and anti-party activities.

These decisions were reportedly endorsed by the state executive committee, led by Kelly Ogbaloi, during a meeting on Friday night in Benin.

Addressing the controversy in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, stated that the Edo State chapter acted without proper authority.

According to Ifoh, the party’s constitution stipulates in Article 17 Subsection 1 of the 2019 revision that only a national convention convened specifically for this purpose and achieving a two-thirds majority can suspend or remove the national chairman.

“The actions taken by the ward, local government, or even the state level do not legally hold the capacity to suspend the National Chairman,” Ifoh explained.

He also referenced previous rulings from both the Edo High Court and the Appeal Court which support this constitutional framework, reinforcing the national body’s stance against the state chapter’s decision.

Ifoh said the LP NWC had advised Abure to disregard the suspension and continue his duties, assuring that this attempt to undermine his position would be fruitless.

“This dimension is a continuation of the attack on the person of Abure as witnessed during the governorship primaries,” Ifoh added.

