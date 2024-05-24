We’ve Learnt Our Lessons – PDP Offers Apology To People Of Abia

The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has issued a public apology to Abians for failing to meet their expectations over the years.

Naija News reports that the party stated that this shortcoming contributed to its defeat in the recent gubernatorial election in the state.

Speaking to journalists at the PDP secretariat in Umuahia on Thursday following the party’s stakeholders’ meeting, Vice Chairman and Acting Publicity Secretary Abraham Amah stated that the party had learned from its significant mistakes and is prepared to correct them.

He emphasized the party’s commitment to doing things differently this time, highlighting that lessons learned from past mistakes would guide a new direction. He also expressed satisfaction that the party remained unified across the state’s 17 Local Government Areas.

Amah was optimistic about the Abia PDP’s resurgence, especially with the imminent addition of several influential political figures to the party.

Commenting on the recent party defection, the acting PDP Spokesman likened it to a tree shedding dried leaves to pave the way for new growth.

He said, “It is customary for an Iroko tree to shed its leaves during the dry season. That doesn’t mean the end of the tree, but to create an avenue for the tree to grow new leaves.

“In the past few months, our party has witnessed some shedding. It’s a necessary change which we are managing.

“Nature abhors vacuum. People left the party, but in the coming days more political heavyweights will be joining the party to replace the ones that left.

“Once you vacate your seat, another will definitely take over. PDP remains strong, we are not deterred. We remain the party to beat come 2027.”

At the stakeholder’s meeting, former Governor Okezie Ikpeazu declared the end of the era of imposition within the party, promoting member-driven leadership selection, while Abia State PDP Chairman, Asiforo Okere, encouraged party members to remain steadfast in their support.