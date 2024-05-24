Police Release Abuja Editor On Bail

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have released the publisher and editor-in-chief of a newspaper platform, Globalupfront Newspapers, Madu Onuorah.

Naija News understands that policemen arrested Onuorah on Wednesday from his residence in Lugbe, Abuja.

The management of the Globalupfront Newspapers announced Onuorah’s release in a statement on Friday.

The management disclosed that he was released on bail on Thursday night by the Enugu State Police Command.

Advertisement

The statement read, “We have confirmed the release (on bail) of our Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Madu Onuorah who was abducted by men of the Ebonyi Police Command on Wednesday 22/5/2024 evening from his residence in Lugbe, Abuja.

“He was released late Thursday, 23/5/2024, night by Enugu State Police Command who requested the Ebonyi Police to abduct him for them. We are awaiting a full briefing by Mr Onuorah and our lawyers before issuing a full statement on this matter and the next line of action.

“We solidly stand by our Editor-in-Chief and the harmless story we published. We insist the police station is not a court of law where alleged defamation cases are tried. We want to thank the Journalism and Media family, friends and well-wishers, and all defenders of freedom of expression who rose against a budding tyranny.”

Advertisement

The management said that on Wednesday, the security operatives whisked Onuorah away by the security operatives at about 6 p.m. in the presence of his wife and children.

According to Punch, about 10 fully-armed policemen stormed his residence in Lugbe, Abuja, in two Sienna buses and took the editor without presenting a warrant of arrest, while he’s remained incommunicado with his family members, lawyer, and his workplace.